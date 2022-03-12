It’s not hard to spot Richard Talamantes in the Med/Surg Department. His gentle and calm demeanor belies his imposing frame.
That grace-under-pressure quality is one reason Richard was chosen as clinical Employee of the Month for January at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center.
Richard joined SCHHC in September 2020 as a telemetry technicians/unit coordinator in the Med/Surg Department. He was nominated because “from his first day, he has performed his job with a contagious calm,” stated the nomination.
“He never gets flustered regardless of the situation. He often pitches in to assist in the Emergency Department. For example, he offers an extra hand for casting or will readily assist performing chest compressions.
“Richard contributes to excellent patient care on many levels without the credit he deserves.”
Talamantes loves his job because every day is different. His duties vary from dealing with phone traffic, making sure orders are faxed to the correct place, disseminating discharge instructions, setting up transport and transfers and discharges, among other duties.
He grew up in Bakersfield and Fresno, California. He started his medical career at Fresno Heart and Surgical Hospital, doing in-house patient transports. He then took a course at Fresno City College that started him on the telemetry tech role.
“When I started in patient transport, I decided to (go further) with it because of the feedback I got from patients,” Talamantes said. “I’m always willing to fix the problem and see if I can help or if they need anything. I just like being able to help. It makes me happy, especially when you haven’t seen a patient in a while and they remember you.”
Talamantes moved to Bandon for the job at SCHHC. He enjoys the work and his co-workers.
“They are pretty awesome,” he said. “I like the quote, ‘It doesn’t take a captain to run the ship, it takes a crew.’ At Southern Coos we have an amazing crew who are always going for a higher level of care and going above and beyond. For example, giving a patient a cookie for their birthday. Sure, it’s just a cookie, but it probably made that patient’s day.”
He also likes the different points of view that he and his team discuss on how to make SCHHC a better place.
“We’re here for our patients,” he said.
Talamantes’s girlfriend of six years moved up to the area with him. She works as an esthetician in North Bend.
In his spare time, Talamantes and his significant other enjoy media, from movies to TV shows to video games. In high school, he took a multi-media class and likes to rate the shows he’s watched with a critical eye.
A self-described nerd, Talamantes collects Funko Pop and enjoys video games such as Pokemon and Minecraft.
One of his favorite movies, from a cinematic standpoint, is the classic “Harold and Maude” where the entire first scene was shot in one take. His favorite TV show right now is “The Book of Boba Fett” series.
He also enjoys going to the ocean and exploring tide pools and “poking stuff.” “It’s always fun to find something new,” he said.
Talamantes' favorite quote is from Muhammad Ali: “Don’t count the days. Make the days count.”
