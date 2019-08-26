{{featured_button_text}}
Blessing the Fleet in Bandon (copy)

Rev. Robin Haruna, right, a member of the Bandon Minsterial Association, reads the names, submitted by members of the community, of those who have died at sea during the 2017 Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at the Port of Bandon. 

 Bethany Baker, The World

BANDON — The Rev. Robin Haruna’s first Sunday as Unity of Bandon’s minister was Sept. 11, 1994. This year will mark 25 years and that calls for a celebration.

The celebratory event is set for Sunday, Sept. 8, with the regular church service taking place at 11 a.m. A celebratory reception will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the Historic River House, located at 460 First St. SW, next to Edgewaters Restaurant. Please make plans to stop by for cake and finger foods. Champagne toasts will commence at 3 p.m. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Rev. Robin’s long-time spiritual practice has been traditional rug hooking. She will have a small selection of her hand-dyed, hand-hooked rugs on display, along with the story of the spiritual lessons gained from each project.

Haruna has asked that whether people are able to be present or not, that they share a note with a story or memory or well wishes to be treasured for years to come. Notes can be dropped off or sent to Unity of Bandon, PO Box 518, Bandon, OR 97411.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags