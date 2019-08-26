BANDON — The Rev. Robin Haruna’s first Sunday as Unity of Bandon’s minister was Sept. 11, 1994. This year will mark 25 years and that calls for a celebration.
The celebratory event is set for Sunday, Sept. 8, with the regular church service taking place at 11 a.m. A celebratory reception will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the Historic River House, located at 460 First St. SW, next to Edgewaters Restaurant. Please make plans to stop by for cake and finger foods. Champagne toasts will commence at 3 p.m.
Rev. Robin’s long-time spiritual practice has been traditional rug hooking. She will have a small selection of her hand-dyed, hand-hooked rugs on display, along with the story of the spiritual lessons gained from each project.
Haruna has asked that whether people are able to be present or not, that they share a note with a story or memory or well wishes to be treasured for years to come. Notes can be dropped off or sent to Unity of Bandon, PO Box 518, Bandon, OR 97411.