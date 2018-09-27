Subscribe for 17¢ / day

COOS BAY — Celebrating more than a dozen years with each year getting better and offering more, the Mahaffy Ranch is scheduled to open for the season at noon Friday. Hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Halloween. The u-pick pumpkin patch is located up Coos River on the Allegany side, follow the signs out of Eastside and go over the Chandler Bridge.

In addition to the fun photo opportunities, Friday-Monday activities will feature the u-pick pumpkin patch, a corn maze, hay maze, mole hill slide, corn cannons, animals and the gift shop.

Tuesdays or Thursdays, no hay rides (wheel chair accessible) or corn cannons.

On weekends, Elkhorn BBQ and/or Seouly Fusion will be visiting making food available to purchase so you can make a day of it.

Pumpkins are priced by the pound: Carver pumpkins, $0.35; specialty, white, pink, warty, blue or Cinderella, $0.50; squash, acorn, birdhouse, butternut or carnival, $0.89; and sweet corn, 2 ears for $1.

An activity ticket will be required for ages 3 and older: hay ride or corn maze, $3 per person; corn cannon, 2 shots for $1; hay maze and mole hill slide, $4 will unlimited access but some restrictions apply. Wristbands will be available for multiple activities, $8. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult. There will be some package prices available.

For everyone's enjoyment, safety, and sanitation, no pets or smoking will be allowed on the property. 

For more information on pony rides, floral design workshops and the golden pumpkin, visit http://mahaffyranch.com.

