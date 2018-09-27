COOS BAY — Celebrating more than a dozen years with each year getting better and offering more, the Mahaffy Ranch is scheduled to open for the season at noon Friday. Hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Halloween. The u-pick pumpkin patch is located up Coos River on the Allegany side, follow the signs out of Eastside and go over the Chandler Bridge.
In addition to the fun photo opportunities, Friday-Monday activities will feature the u-pick pumpkin patch, a corn maze, hay maze, mole hill slide, corn cannons, animals and the gift shop.
Tuesdays or Thursdays, no hay rides (wheel chair accessible) or corn cannons.
On weekends, Elkhorn BBQ and/or Seouly Fusion will be visiting making food available to purchase so you can make a day of it.
Pumpkins are priced by the pound: Carver pumpkins, $0.35; specialty, white, pink, warty, blue or Cinderella, $0.50; squash, acorn, birdhouse, butternut or carnival, $0.89; and sweet corn, 2 ears for $1.
For everyone's enjoyment, safety, and sanitation, no pets or smoking will be allowed on the property.
For more information on pony rides, floral design workshops and the golden pumpkin, visit http://mahaffyranch.com.