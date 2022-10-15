The South Coast Folk Society will host a free public dance party in Bandon on Saturday evening, October 15, from 7-9:30 p.m. Singles, couples and families are all welcome to enjoy a light-hearted evening of social dance at this special monthly event. No experience is required. There will be live music and skilled dance instruction throughout the evening.
The October 15 South Coast Dance Party will feature a lively variety of enjoyable dances from America and around the world. All are welcome on the dance floor. The group will meet at the Bandon Senior Activity Center, located on West 11th next to the flag pole in City Park. The center will be filled with the sound of local musicians playing traditional tunes, plus iconic recorded music, and, of course, happy dancers.
