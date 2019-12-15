BANDON — Southwestern Oregon Preppers will hold a meeting at noon Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Bandon Public Library in the Sprague Room. The library is located at 1204 11th St SW, Bandon.
The main topic of discussion will be "Shake Up Call." There were four earthquakes that occurred recently near Port Orford. There also is an underwater volcano waking up. This isn't about scaring people, it's about making them aware so they can prepare.
SWOP meetings always start with a question-and-answer period before the main topic, so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know other preppers in southwestern Oregon communities and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be on their own in the event of a disaster and not to depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com.