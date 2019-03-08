BROOKINGS — Southwestern Oregon Preppers will hold meeting at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Chetco Community Public Library, 405 Alder St., Brookings. Everyone is welcome.
The main topic for the next meeting is "Why Citizens of Southwestern Oregon Should be Prepared." Brookings has seen its share of disasters during the past couple of years. Fires, floods, no electricity, road blockages/collapses, food/gas shortages, etc.
"The people of Brookings should realize they need to be prepared," said Avery Horton, founder of SWOP. "This meeting will help you get started on preparing to survive disasters of all shapes and sizes."
SWOP meetings always start with a question-and-answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not to depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com.