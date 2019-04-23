BROOKINGS — Southwestern Oregon Preppers will hold meeting at noon Saturday, April 27, at the Emergency Operations Center, 898 Elk Drive, Brookings.
The main topic for the next meeting is "You Should Be Prepared to Evacuate." Brookings has seen its share of disasters during the past couple of years. Fires, floods, no electricity, road blockages/collapses, food/gas shortages, etc. When disaster is imminent, you must be prepared to evacuate with your 72-hour (bug out) bag. This discussion will cover ideas, strategies, tactics and plans for leaving the area.
SWOP meetings always start with a question-and-answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not to depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com.
Following the SWOP meeting, there will be a meeting with Curry County Emergency Response Team which is also free and open to the public.