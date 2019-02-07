COOS BAY — A free series of caregiver classes will be offered and runs for six consecutive Wednesdays. Classes will be available in afternoon or evening sessions March 6 through April 10. Call to register for only the afternoon or evening series. Afternoon classes meet 3-4:30 p.m. and evening classes will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Both meet at Bay Area Community Health & Education Center, 3950 Sherman Ave. in North Bend (across from Baycrest Village).
This class teaches skills to help unpaid caregivers take care of themselves. Valuable information and personal sharing benefits anyone who is caring for an older adult — family member, neighbor or friend whether they are living with you, nearby or across the country.
Class size is limited, and registration is necessary. For more information and to register, contact Char Luther at 541-297-9256 or email ckluther@hotmail.com with Caregiver in subject line.
Classes and accompanying book are free thanks to funding from Area Agency on Aging, a service of South Coast Business Employment Corporation.