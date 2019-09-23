PORT ORFORD — Books pile up like bright autumn leaves during the Port Orford Library Fall Book Sale on Oct. 5 and 6.
Hundreds of gently used books will be available at affordable prices: Hardbacks are priced at a dollar each, paperbacks are 50 cents and all books for kids and young adults are just 50 cents each. DVD movies, music CDs, and audiobooks are just $1 each.
Hours for the sale are from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, and from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the library, 1421 Oregon St., Port Orford (U.S. Highway 101 next to Ray's Food Place).
On Sunday, take home a bag o’ books for only $5. The Friends of the Library “Unique Boutique” will be open on both days, featuring jewelry, clothing, art, greeting cards and a wide assortment of gifts. All proceeds benefit the Port Orford Public Library. For more information, phone 541-332-5622.