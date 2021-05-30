The 2021 Port of Bandon Boardwalk Art Show is up and ready to be enjoyed.
There are 165 pieces of artwork displayed on the boardwalk made by 72 adults and 93 youth. Don’t miss the seven adult boards looking out from inside the picnic shelter.
All are original artworks celebrating plants, fish and other animals, (and a few people). Some are representative of local flora and fauna, others reside only in painters’ imaginations.
Artists of all ages were invited to create variations on the “under sea garden” theme using a variety of mediums including acrylic paint, oils, collage and mixed media. All boards have been sealed to protect them from the weather.
There are People’s Choice awards for youth and for the adult category. Choosing a favorite will be a challenge for the judges and visitors that enjoy the wide variety of art while strolling along the waterfront.
Take time to vote for your favorite boards in the categories of youth (number tags) and adult (alphabet tags). One ballot per voter please.
People’s Choice ballots are available on the boardwalk at Bandon Bait and Tackle, 110 First St. SE.
The show is sponsored by the Port of Bandon, and runs now through September 19. The winners of cash and/or ribbon prizes will be announced on the Boardwalk during the Cranberry Festival, Saturday, September 11.
