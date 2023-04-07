Wilson's market owners

Wilson's Market owners Katie Gordon and Archie Garrett opened the new business location at the beginning of March. They offer the same favorite menu items as the Bandon location.

 Courtesy Photo

A longtime Bandon business now has a second location in Coos Bay.

The historic Wilson’s Market has been a family-owned business since 1938. Wilson’s has been operated by the Garrett family since the early 2000s.

Wilson's nachos

Wilson's doesn't mess around with their macho nachos, a popular item at the market.
Wilson's tacos

Wilson's market smokes their meat, hand fry the taco shells and slice all the herbs fresh, and make all of their sauces homemade.
Wilson's employee

Employee Alex Cowan delivers an order of tacos to a customer. Wilson's market owners said they are happy to have a great crew at the new location in Coos Bay.
8
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

What is your favorite spring activity?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments