A longtime Bandon business now has a second location in Coos Bay.
The historic Wilson’s Market has been a family-owned business since 1938. Wilson’s has been operated by the Garrett family since the early 2000s.
After the Garrett family bought it, the ma and pa market became known for its’ big personality and tasty food, and for the slogan ‘Come as a customer, leave as a friend.’
Archie Garrett bought into his family business in 2013 and shortly thereafter, Wilson’s started selling tacos, burritos and nachos.
“When we added the food it added a whole other element to the business. We became really popular, especially regionally,” Garrett said. “People in Coquille and Coos Bay and even Roseburg knew that when they went to Bandon, they had to swing by Wilson’s Market.”
Garrett and his partner Katie Gordon are keeping the family tradition going at their new location in Coos Bay. The couple, who have an 8-year-old son and another baby on the way, opened the new location at the beginning of March and have hit the ground running.
“It’s been awesome. We already had a good reputation so from day one we had a line out the door. People have been really friendly,” Garrett said.
The Coos Bay Wilson’s Market has the same menu as in Bandon, and also offers convenient store items, such as chips, snacks, soft drinks, beer and tobacco. They also sell in-house made “criminal jerky” only available at Wilsons.
Wilson’s starts selling breakfast burritos every morning at about 7:30 a.m. Lunch items – nachos, burritos and tacos – are available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They also have specialty items such as ‘Hawaiian Thursday’ and carne asada every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday in addition to the smoked chicken and smoked pork shoulder. Wilson’s also caters for events.
“We pay a lot of attention to the details when it comes to food. We smoke the meat. We hand fry the taco shells and slice all the herbs fresh, and we make all of the sauces homemade,” Garrett said.
In addition to the food, Wilson’s is also known for its’ atmosphere.
“We have a loud personality at Wilson’s and we always have music going. You are always greeted with a smile,” the business owner said.
Garrett said it’s been a dream of his to expand his families’ business. His partner Gordon’s family has been in the restaurant industry, and she has always wanted to own a business as well.
“So we are making it happen,” Garrett said.
“It’s a little scary coming from a small town to a big city. Not that Coos Bay is a big city – but you know what I mean. So we couldn’t be happier,” he said. “We are very thankful for how it has been received up here and how friendly the people are. It’s nice to know how much of the small town vibe Coos Bay still has to offer the community and we are happy to be a part of it.”
