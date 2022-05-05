Police Blotter

Tuesday, 4/26/2022
North Bend
• 12:34 am, 1800 block of Newmark Street, follow up/casual contact. A 40 year old male was cited in lieu of custody and released.
• 1:45 am, 1900 block of Union Avenue, traffic stop which resulted in a warrant service. A 33 year old female was arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
• 9:32 am, Alder Ridge and Broadway, warrant service. A 49 year old female was transported to Coos County jail.
• 10:27 800 block of California Avenue, recovered stolen firearm.
• 8:02 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, report of criminal trespass. An 18 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Coos Bay
• 2:28 am, 500 block of Shorepines Heights, caller reported they woke up to sound of window sliding open.
• 4:44 am, Ocean Boulevard and Knife River, report of subject chasing street sweeper with machete. A male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 2:49 pm, 900 block of S Front Street, report of dispute/menacing. A 35 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
• 6:30 pm, Highway 101 and Mill Casino, report of abandoned vehicle/traffic hazard.
• 8:06 pm, N 10th Street and W Commercial, report of illegal camping which resulted in warrant service. A 31 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Coquille
• 7:02 pm, 600 block of N Central Boulevard, report of suspicious conditions/menacing. A 35 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Reedsport
• 9:58 am, First Community Credit Union, report of fraud.
• 10:12 am, RVFD Station 2 Turner Station, report of theft.
• 5:10 pm, McKay’s, report of theft.
• 5:32 pm, 1900 block of Elm Avenue, report of domestic disturbance.
• 6:01 pm, 700 block of Laurel Avenue, report of noise complaint.
• 6:33 pm, Riverbend Mobile Resort, report of animal problem.
Wednesday, 4/27/2022
North Bend
• 1:38 am, 2000 block of Everett Avenue, report theft of gas tank.
• 6:44 am, 3100 block of Oak Street, report theft of mail.
• 10:35 pm, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue, report of shots fired.
Coos Bay
• 12:11 am, 1200 block of Park Avenue, report of loud noise.
• 8:09 am, 1200 block of Park Avenue, report of assault.
• 8:39 am, Lakeshore and Stillwater, report of assault.
• 8:42 am, 1600 block of Cedar Drive, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle and criminal mischief.
• 10:30 am, 1100 block of Michigan Avenue, report of harassment/assault.
• 6:39 pm, 1000 block of S 10th Street, report theft of security camera.
Coquille
• 3:00 am, Highway 42 and N Birch, report of dog at large.
• 9:29 am, 700 block of N Cedar Street, report of phone harassment.
• 1:21 pm, 700 block of E 12th Street, report of fraud.
• 4:01 pm, 60 block of W 1st Street, report of a dispute.
• 6:56 pm, 800 block of N Central Boulevard, report of suspicious conditions.
Reedsport
• 12:25 pm, Sol De Mexico, report of assault.
• 2:15 pm, Best Western, report of suspicious activity.
• 9:29 pm, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park, report of suspicious activity.
• 10:33 pm, 100 block of River Bend Road, report of a disturbance.
Thursday, 4/28/2022
North Bend
• 10:46 am, 2900 block of Sheridan Avenue, report of domestic assault. A 41 male was transported to Coos County jail.
• 11:42 am, 2500 block of Lewis Street, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
• 10:22 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, report of subject observed in parking lot possibly associated with unreported theft.
Coos Bay
• 2:48 am, 600 block of Bayshore, report of theft. Subject drove off without paying for fuel.
• 10:25 am, 1400 block of Village Pines Avenue, caller reported theft of medication.
• 2:16 pm, N 8th and Fastmart, warrant service conducted. A 37 year old male cited in lieu of custody.
• 9:02 pm, Newmark and Morrison, caller observed female being assaulted in front of gas station.
• 9:24 pm, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue, warrant service conducted. A 24 year old male cited in lieu of custody.
• 10:31 pm, 2nd and Ingersoll, traffic stop conducted resulting in warrant service. A 31 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 11:09 pm, 1200 block of Embarcadero Circle, caller reported ex was on property again, possibly took phone.
Coquille
• 1:12 am, 100 block of N Baxter, report of intoxicated subject at location.
• 1:51 am, 100 block of N Baxter Street, report of domestic harassment. A 52 year old male was lodged at Coos County jail.
Reedsport
• 5:45 am, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park, report of a disturbance.
• 4:20 pm, Reedsport Eye Clinic, report of an animal problem.
• 9:37 pm, 7-Eleven, report of a hit and run.
