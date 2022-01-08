Tuesday Plein Air Painters will be the featured artists in the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s “Sunup to Sunset, Chasing the Light” show that runs January through March.
Tuesday Plain Air Painters have been in the Bay Area for the last 35 years. Nancy Berry was the organizer back in 1996.
Charles Edmunds and Joan Goodman Fox have been with the group since the 1990s with Joan taking over from Berry and now Archi Davenport is the coordinator after Goodman retired.
There are 18 artists on our email list that came out to paint this year but seven to eight came to paint on a regular basis during the summer months.
The group has artists from Bandon to Florence paint outdoors, with one painter who comes in July and August from Belize, Central America.
Artwork was delivered January 5 and the show will start this week.
