COOS BAY — The votes have been counted and William A. Selden of Coos Bay will receive Coos Art Museum’s 25th Annual Maritime Art Exhibition “People’s Choice Award” for his oil, Returning with Today’s Catch.
William A. Selden is a resident of Coos Bay and a past participant and winner of many awards from Annual Maritime Art Exhibitions. In 2011 he received “Best of Show.” In 2010 he received the “People’s Choice Award” while in 2008 he received both the “Port Award” selected by the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay and the “Director’s Award,” selected by the museum’s Board of Directors. Selden received a formal art education at both the California Institute of Arts (Chouinard) and the Art Center College of Design. He is a Member of the American Society of Marine Artists. Selden was the Featured Artist in Coos Art Museum’s 23rd Annual Maritime Art Exhibition held in 2016.
The 25th Annual Maritime Art Exhibition continues at Coos Art Museum until Sept. 29. Do not miss this opportunity to view William Selden’s works and the many other fine art pieces on display at the Museum. A special thank you goes to all who participated in the voting for the “People’s Choice Award.”
In addition to the 25th Annual Maritime Art Exhibition, Museum visitors can view: Featured Maritime Artist – Jeffrey Hull (through Sept. 29), Margaret Godfrey: Legends of Northwest Rivers (through Oct. 6), Oils and Acrylics from the Permanent Collection (through Oct. 6), and 25 Years of Maritime Art Exhibitions (an historical review - through Oct. 6).
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies the historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The Museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission: $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors, free to museum members.