BANDON — Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to a reception from 2-4 p..m. Saturday, Feb. 1, for featured artist Lois Olds. Olds was the winner of the People’s Choice Award for the 2019 “Small Works and Miniatures” community art show.
The “Eye and the Lens” community photography show also will be on exhibition. Archi Davenport, artist and judge of the show, will be awarding the prizes and ribbons to the winners. New works by member artists will be featured as well.
Everyone is invited to enjoy the art, refreshments and music by Candace Kreitlow along with the company of the area's art community and its supporters.
You have free articles remaining.
A schedule for upcoming classes will be available, and people can always find more information on the website: artbytheseagallery.com or Facebook to keep up on the latest art happenings.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon and is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.