FLORENCE — Regional members of the P.E.O. Sisterhood will gather for their annual Reciprocity Luncheon Saturday, April 13, at the Florence Events Center located at 715 Quince St. in Florence. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon with live entertainment to follow.
The luncheon is an annual event that provides an opportunity for Sisters to renew friendships, welcome new members and unaffiliated members, as well as meet each chapters newly elected presidents. Any sister wishing to attend can call Terry Pennington to make their reservation. 541-999-2400.
P.E.O. is a women’s philanthropic and educational organization that promotes higher education for women. The Sisterhood spends each year fundraising a variety of ways to support their scholarships, grants and loans. In 2018, area chapters awarded in excess of $22,000 in educational scholarships, grants and loans.