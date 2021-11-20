The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board has approved nearly $1.7 million in grant funds that will help restore fish passage and improve water quality in three areas around Coos County. The three grants went to the Coos County Soil & Water Conservation District, Coos Watershed Association and Coquille Watershed Association.
“This funding is so crucial for restoring fish habitat and improving water quality,” said Caley Sowers, district manager for the Cools Soil and Water Conservation District. “The projects are also crucial to the local economy because they support working farmers and ranchers who see opportunities to restore wildlife habitat and clean water, but need partners to make it happen.”
“We’re grateful Oregonians are so supportive of projects like this to restore Oregon’s natural resources,” said Haley Lutz, executive director of the Coos Watershed Association (CoosWA). “These are the kinds of projects that can really make a big difference here in Coos County and all across Oregon.”
The grants will help fund three different projects.
On the Coquille River near Bandon, a new culvert and tide regulator will be installed to help maximize fish passage. Tidal channel reconstruction will improve habitat and also hay production, and new native riparian vegetation will greatly improve water quality. Coos SWCD is leading the project in partnership with the Stalley/Young families and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. It has also received technical contributions from the Coquille Indian Tribe. OWEB’s grant will cover $372,644 of the project’s $647,494 cost.
Stream conditions throughout the Dement Creek basin near Broadbent, will be improved through a range of restoration actions, including constructing instream large wood structures, installing fence and planting streamside areas to improve habitat conditions and water quality for salmon. The Coquille Watershed Association is leading the project in partnership with ODFW, the Bureau of Land Management and private landowners. OWEB’s grant will cover $762,218 of the project’s $951,615 cost.
In the Kentuck Creek sub-basin outside of North Bend, OR, watershed function will be restored through riparian planting, fencing, development of off-channel habitat and the improvement of four fish passage crossings. CoosWA is working with multiple partners on the project, including private landowners, ODFW and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. OWEB’s grant will cover $539,627 of the project’s $1,112,078 cost.
