LANGLOIS — The Langlois Public Library will welcome children ages 3-15 to a Museum of Natural and Cultural History presentation of "Our Place in Space." The program will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
Ever wonder how Earth fits in among the other planets, stars, and galaxies? Join these fun science experiments and activities to explore what makes our planet special and discover how we can help keep it that way.
For more information, call the library at 541-348-2066 or visit online at www.langloispubliclibrary.org.