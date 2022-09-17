Bandon Western World logo

Each of them has different educational goals, career plans, and dreams. All of them have endured the personal and financial hardships that result when a parent is lost to a workplace death.

Three Oregon high school graduates are recipients of the 2022 Workers’ Memorial Scholarship awards, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) announced. The awards program helps finance higher education for family members of Oregon workers who have been fatally injured or permanently disabled on the job.

