William Dennis Schippert, Jr
February 2, 1975 - January 27, 2020
A celebration of the life of Bandon resident William Dennis Schippert, Jr., will be held at a later date.
Bill was born Feb. 2, 1975 in Wilcox, Arizona. He died Jan. 27, 2020 in Bandon at the age of 44.
He moved with his family a lot as a child before settling in Bandon in 1989. He graduated from Bandon High School in 1993.
He discovered his love for fishing which then became his career and life, working as a commercial fisherman. He was kind to animals and strangers but his greatest love was for his children. He was very proud of his sons, volunteering as a baseball coach. He was a diehard Bandon Tiger and a Tennessee Titan fan.
He is survived by his grandmother, Irene Ritenour; his “old Lady” Jamie Boyd; his sons, Raistlin and Briar Schippert; sister, Amber Schippert, brother, Robert Schippert, sister Danielle Lafleur-Young, brothers, John Lafleur and Russell Lafleur; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family. Titan Up.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.