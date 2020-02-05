{{featured_button_text}}

William Dennis Schippert, Jr

February 2, 1975 - January 27, 2020

A celebration of the life of Bandon resident William Dennis Schippert, Jr., will be held at a later date.

Bill was born Feb. 2, 1975 in Wilcox, Arizona. He died Jan. 27, 2020 in Bandon at the age of 44.

He moved with his family a lot as a child before settling in Bandon in 1989. He graduated from Bandon High School in 1993.

He discovered his love for fishing which then became his career and life, working as a commercial fisherman. He was kind to animals and strangers but his greatest love was for his children. He was very proud of his sons, volunteering as a baseball coach. He was a diehard Bandon Tiger and a Tennessee Titan fan.

He is survived by his grandmother, Irene Ritenour; his “old Lady” Jamie Boyd; his sons, Raistlin and Briar Schippert; sister, Amber Schippert, brother, Robert Schippert, sister Danielle Lafleur-Young, brothers, John Lafleur and Russell Lafleur; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family. Titan Up.

Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

