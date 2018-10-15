So, why does the anonymous prospective donor insist upon a location in the Bandon City Park? Location X 3.
First off, developing the site we own became $750,000 more expensive because of site development considerations. Should we have looked into these before buying? Obviously, but that was some time ago — not the present board.
Convenience for the general public. According to our information, a pool was always an officially contemplated use in the park.
Finally, visibility and access make the park location economically viable. Find us a "perfect" location that we can afford with our current and projected assets (we have no bequest until the person dies) and we'd go for it in a minute. Traffic and its dangers are self-evidently a red herring. Someone nearly got run over on U.S. 101? That's a good reason (if it were) to reject the pool anywhere within the reach of pavement.
I like Joni too, but we want to keep our footprint to a minimum — I'd personally vote for not ONE tree to go, if that's at all possible. And finally, this location, while it should affect NO one negatively, would be the least annoyance to the greatest number of homeowners. No one, least of all our donor, wants to build a problem. And we won't.
Dan Green
Bandon