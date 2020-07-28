My wife and I moved to Bandon in 2010, we never had much money and we have always rented for 51 years. We do not swim, but we did give between $1,000 to $1,500 to the swimming pool that Bandon was supposed to build. To this day where is the swimming pool?
I e-mailed the city of Bandon, did not get any response. What happened to all the money?
Guilford Bass
Bandon
(Editor's note: The city of Bandon has nothing to do with the Bandon Community Swimming Pool Corporation, the group raising money for a swimming pool.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In