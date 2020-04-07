In the middle of the worst medical epidemic America has ever seen, Southern Coos Hospital fired the person that is at the Bandon hospital's helm. With hundreds of people dying each day, the hospital’s Board of Directors decided to fire the CEO. Let that sink in for a moment. Now let’s ask the question, was the hospital off course? If the board thought it was, did the board know what course the hospital was on?
Well, the story goes that the CEO couldn’t get along with the staff. One question now comes up, was it the entire staff, half the staff or only one person on the staff? Maybe it wasn’t the staff at all; maybe it was one of the board members. Let’s assume that it was one of the staff. Was it the staff member that yelled at a patient, not once but multiple times? Maybe it was the staff member that sent a letter to a patient and stated that unless that patient make an appointment within 30 days, that patient would be dropped from the clinic's practice. Maybe it was the staff employee that wrote the wrong prescription. Maybe it was the staff person that called the patient at home and told the patient that they didn’t need any more pills because they had a 90-day supply. That staff member had no clue that 84 of the 90-day supply had already been taken.
Or maybe it was the staff that told the patient the reason a telephone call to the clinic wasn’t returned in more than 24 hours is because “They were too busy." All this happened within one week. At the next Board of Directors meeting, the patient addressed the board. Not one board member claimed the patient made up any of those facts. The patient spoke for the entire five minutes while addressing the board.
Was Amy Fine responsible for any of this mess? The answer is “No." When Amy was notified about this, and shown the threatening letter, she was appalled. Amy couldn’t undo these mistakes. the only thing she could do is make sure it didn’t happen again. And now, rumors have it the “staff” couldn’t get along with the CEO. Is it any wonder? A question could be asked, was it easier to fire the CEO rather than correct the actions of the staff person or staff persons?
In a case like this, I would suspect a cover up. Normally it would be money, a political agenda, or simply power. If you ask me, someone's job was saved at the expense of the CEO’s. Do you think the Board of Directors took the correct action? I’m asking, what were they thinking?
Wayne Miller
Bandon
