I read a response in the June 27 Bandon Western World by one of our local elected officials that stated “… you have to admire the Republican senators for walking out when they could not persuade the Democrats to at least refer the cap and trade bill to the voters ...”
My response to this has nothing to do with this specific bill, which I admit I know nothing about, but the fact that elected local officials think walking out is an acceptable response to not getting your own way in a democracy. I see similar behavior at the federal level, it happened at our state level, so it may very well happen at our local level. I was very angered and saddened by this but my initial response was just to recycle the paper and stuff my emotions. I then remembered what I have heard many a time, that not saying anything is like validating what is said. So rather than express all the thoughts and emotions that are going through my head, I looked up the definition of democracy. The Merriam-Webster online dictionary says in the first definition:
1 a: government by the people
Especially: rule of the majority
b: a government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation usually involving periodically held free elections
So it says “Rule of the majority ... vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation”. I see nothing about our representation refusing to vote if the majority will not go in their favor. As many of us who have been employed by others know, if you do not like what your employer is asking you to do you have to quit your job, you cannot just not do your job. So if our elected officials do not believe in the true meaning of democracy should they be in their positions? In a democracy, hopefully the people will decide that in the next local, state and federal elections.
Carolyn Potts Metzker
Bandon