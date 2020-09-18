OK, I get it. New and sparkly is interesting and fun. But this year, words like experienced, dependable and productive sound better to me.
That's why I am voting for Peter DeFazio. Has he been in office a long time? You bet and it seems to me that our district has reaped the benefits of his consistent efforts in our behalf. I am proud of our Oregon senators and our congressman Peter DeFazio. We need them right where they are. New is not always better.
Betty Daniels
Bandon
