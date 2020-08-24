So, Bandon, here we are again, voting to preserve our water system. Here's all you need to know:
(1) Bandon has the lowest permanent tax rate of any city in Oregon over 750 population — so our officials couldn't be spendthrifts even if they wanted to, and
(2) what could be more important than clean, reliable water. So just mark that ballot "Yes" mail it right away and have one less thing to worry about right now.
Betty Daniels
Bandon
