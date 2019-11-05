So many changes have been made in the VA health system. After 30 years of trying to get something done on my back injury from a three-vertebrae fracture in 1962 while aboard ship, I had surgery in September. Slow healing, but hopefully soon I will be pain free. Right now I'm driving my poor wife crazy.
It is finally happening. Bandon Veterans Memorial will be dedicated Monday, Veterans Day. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. There will be catered refreshments following the ceremony at The Barn. Everyone is invited to attend. Even the idiots who stole the memorial flags last Saturday night. Perhaps if they do attend they may learn something by visiting with our veterans who made the sacrifices protecting our freedoms.
A new law was passed for American Legion membership. For any of you that fell through the cracks in eligibility, you will now be eligible for American Legion membership. Applications are at the VFW, which opens at 2 p.m. daily.
Dinner and karaoke every Friday night at the VFW in the Canteen. Please come and join us for an enjoyable evening. Dinner starts at 5 p.m., Commanders corner is at 6:45 p.m. and karaoke starts at 7 p.m.
Royce Kelley is commander of the VFW Frank C High Medal of Honor Post 3440