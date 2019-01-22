Saturday night, Jan. 19, was the first of what we hope will be many Trivia Night fundraisers for Bandon Library’s children’s programs, and it was a fun and successful evening. We thank those who came out, including some trivia “regulars” from Coos Bay, a group from the Bandon Rotary Club, and other Bandonites who thought they weren’t any good at trivia. (Some of these ended up winning the game!)
We drew names for door prizes, gave Best Costume prizes to two Hogwarts’ alumni, asked a lot of questions about literature, movies, historical figures and constellations, and got a lot of correct answers. The winner’s prize was a collection of magic-themed objects including a beautiful wand, hand made by a local craftsman. The winning team happily divided up this basket of goodies. Everyone had a great time, and we learned a few ways to make the next game even better.
The night was sponsored by the Bandon Library Friends and Foundation. Proceeds totaled approximately $250, all of which will benefit the library’s children’s programs. We hope to double attendance at the next game so if you missed this one, watch for another announcement in June, then save the date! With community participation, this fundraiser can have a significant impact on the children’s program at our library. The goal is to reach $1,000 with two annual events, which we think we can reach if enough trivia-lovers join us every six months.
If you don’t enjoy trivia, there are other ways to help. Donations of items that can be used as prizes and food/snack items for participants are especially welcome. If you have questions, suggestions, or want to contribute, please email gallery@bandonlff.org.
We send a hearty thank you to everyone who supported this event, including those who donated items for the prizes, scorekeeper Josh Dearen (who also did the heavy lifting), Jeff Norris with The Barn, and all those who came and played so enthusiastically. Here’s a question for those who weren’t able to attend:
Carrots weren’t originally orange, but were bred for that color. What four colors did carrots originally come in?
Tracy Hodson, Bandon Library Board
and Micah Dearen (both trivia fanatics)