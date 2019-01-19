I am writing to voice my total support for the new Bandon Beach Hotel proposed by the Keiser family. Here are a few reasons:
1. The creation of various levels of employment opportunities is/should always be a priority. When the majority of the mills shut down around Bandon in 1994 there was a mass exodus of families heading to job opportunities everywhere in the PNW. The arrival and growth of Bandon Dunes has slowly helped reverse that migration and this project is a continuation of that trend.
2. This project is the first reach “into” Bandon to help generate additional economic growth within the City limits by the Keiser Family. Not only will this create jobs, but it will bring additional visitors that have the resources to support our existing business and possibly fuel more business starts around the entire community.
3. City finances will improve with a noticeable increase in the TOT, increased electrical usage (we are a utility) and small increase in the property taxes collected due to the property value.
4. The structure is beautiful and will be an upgrade over the current establishment.
5. There are several improvements to landscaping, parking in the area and handicap accessibility.
6. This is decision for today that will have a positive impact for generations.
7. Furthermore, all concerns that were expressed in prior meetings have been resolved satisfactorily and the project is code compliant.
Respectfully submitted,
Joseph Bain
Bain Insurance Agency
Bandon