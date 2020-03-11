I’d like to express some thoughts on race in America.
Having grown up in white bread suburbia, race was never a big part of my thoughts. Our neighbors, my classmates were almost all white. So, when I had my DNA tested three years ago, I was really surprised to find I have 1% African blood. What?! Where did that come from? I’m sure my decent, hardworking midwestern, but racist, family would have had a fit if they were still alive.
Where did this African blood come from? It’s become my obsession to find out. Apparently, my grandfather’s mother came from a long line of Southerners and in the late 1700s a slave owner impregnated a slave girl so she had a mulatto child. That child and her mulatto descendants began passing for white over the years. The pictures I’ve seen shows each generation getting lighter and lighter skinned. The census takers often wrote black, mulatto or white depending on the person doing the census.
If you believe that the white race is superior to the black race, remember that most of our blacks in this country have some, or a lot, of white in them. Farmers and ranchers know that if their prize bull or stallion gets loose and breeds with unpapered stock, they can still end up with some very fine animals. So if you are prone to believe in race superiority, just acknowledge that we have many brilliant black politicians, scientists, writers, etc. Give them a break. I’d love to give some Southern Ku Klux Klanners the DNA test just to see how “pure” they are.
Thomas Jefferson famously had a common law wife named Sally Hemmings. After his wife died, Jefferson took up with Sally, his father in law’s illegitimate child by a slave woman. I don’t believe that the African negroes were lined up at the shoreline asking to be stuffed into old leaky, stinky boats bound for parts unknown. Nor do I believe that the slave women in this country liked being dragged away from their families for their overseer’s pleasure in the barn. However, many of their descendants have turned out very well.
America, you reap what you sow. If you have a problem with black people, you can thank our ancestors. We are paying the price for the cheap labor that made this country an economic powerhouse in the world.
Lorraine Pool
Bandon
