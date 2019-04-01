Have you ever wondered why there are no basements in Bandon?
It’s because of the aquifer. The marine terrace sands of the Bandon bluff are the area’s primary aquifer. During our rainy season, the water table rises close to the surface, and in some places it rises above the surface.
Coquille Point is an extension of the Bandon bluff and its sands contain a copious aquifer. In 2015, geologists from Hart Crowser studied the slopes around the U.S. Fish & Wildlife staircase that goes from the 11th Street parking lot down to the beach. They mapped 14 springs and seeps flowing from the slopes.
So much ground water issues from the bluff that there is a permanent wetland on both sides and underneath the stairs, from near the top all the way down to the beach.
The Bandon Planning Commission has given Steere Bandon Associates, Inc. permission to build a 3-level, 32 room hotel on Coquille Point. The hotel will have a 12-feet deep basement with daylight hotel rooms on the west side, and the basement will be as long and wide as the hotel itself.
Putting a very large basement into the aquifer on Coquille Point is the worst idea since George Bennett decided to bring gorse seeds to Bandon.
That’s why we have joined with the Oregon Coast Alliance to appeal the Planning Commission’s decision to the City Council.
The appeal will be heard at a special hearing of the City Council at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at City Hall.
Public comment will not be allowed. Only the appellants and applicant can testify. That restriction is legal, but very inappropriate in a matter of so much interest to so many.
We urge everyone to come and watch this important hearing. The Council needs to know that there is great interest in their decision.
Bob and Carol Fischer
Bandon