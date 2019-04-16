On Wednesday, the day after the Bandon City Council met to hear the Bandon Beach Hotel appeal, I group-emailed the Council to say, “unless they make a sincere effort at deliberating and offer a rationale with their vote, they are neglecting their duty and are not doing their job."
What I heard back from the Mayor was, “the extensive record speaks for itself” and “the majority of the council felt that the Planning Commission had done a superb job in asking numerous questions and having their questions answered satisfactorily, to the point that the decision to approve was unanimous by the Planning Commission."
Huh? Considering the fact that “the record” includes facts that that are not in agreement, how is this possible? The answer is - it’s not! Voting to uphold the Planning Commission’s decision to simply ignore conflicting evidence on the record is a cop-out. The Council members who cast a vote in silence do so because their vote is indefensible. Their silence should be a disgrace to our democracy. It is tacit acceptance to completely ignore the facts presented and it shows an unwillingness to deliberate free from distortions of unequal political power.
There is only one Council member who attempts to engage in thoughtful deliberation and who consistently substantiates their vote with a rationale. When it comes time to vote, the rest give themselves permission to stay silent, vote and leave. This is unacceptable considering what is at stake in this matter. Having sat through the Planning Commission meetings, I know the matter was rushed through, and if I was asked to furnish evidence of this, I could. If it hadn’t been rushed through, the conflicting evidence presented would never have given rise to an appeal. The matter should have gone back to the Planning Commission.
Karen Donaldson
Bandon