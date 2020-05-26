Every so often a crisis comes along that forces Americans — especially the nation’s elected governments — to quantify the price of life. Despite the old saw that “you can’t put a price on a human life,” we DO monetize human life and we do so with troubling frequency. This time around the COVID-19 pandemic has “forced” politicians to “choose” between making money and the lives of the old and the sick, and per usual they’ve come down firmly and swiftly on the side of making a buck, of keeping the super rich rich and business interests happy. What is especially venal this time around is that the victims are overwhelmingly members of America’s most precious and vulnerable group — the old. You want numbers? Try these: sometime early this week America will record its 100,000th “official” death from complications arising from this iteration of coronavirus. Of those, 80,000 — a full 80% — will be aged 65 and older (John Hopkins; Bloomberg et al). American politicians - and the business interests that fund their campaigns – have taken the measure of us and have decided that the death of “a few old folk” is an acceptable price to pay to keep the money flowing, and might even be a bargain because, well, it’s just some old folk at the end of their lives. Within the allowable words of a humble letter I have neither the will nor time necessary to fully tell you just how morally bankrupt, how evil, I believe this calculus to be, so as shorthand kindly consider one more number: 43, which is the percentage of Bandon citizens that identify themselves as “retired” (Coos County demographics data).
Okay, we old folk get the message: the city has decided that — by God — it’s time to reopen the town, reopen businesses; get the town humming again. In brief, the Coos County Board of Commissioners and the City Council have decided — by God — that the world needs Bandon refrigerator magnets, coffee mugs and scratchy sweatshirts more than life itself, that it absolutely must have access to orders of laughably overpriced fish and chips, and it’s willing to sacrifice “a few old people” to make it happen. Apparently, Bandon wants ¯ MUST have — tourists, tourists and more tourists to pour into town and rent rooms in Bandon hotels that the vast majority of its citizens could never possibly afford (and, no, none of these tourists can be bothered to wear a face mask or properly social distance). Yep, what the world needs, what the world must have to the exclusion of all else, is free and untrammeled access to Bandon-by-the-Sea “stuff,” and its city leaders will gladly sacrifice a few spent old people to keep their business interests afloat. (Did you think it was only a coincidence that, collectively, the members of the county commissioners and City Council are predominantly business owners?)
Yes, Bandon needs, eventually, to return to some new version of normalcy. But this current urgency is tragically wrongheaded and some Bandon people, primarily its elderly, are eventually going to die. With this growing flood of tourism and the percentage of asymptomatic carriers revised upward to 35% do you really think we will keep this virus out of our homes, out of our extended care facilities, out of our nursing homes, forever? Governor Brown has miscalculated; our commissioners and councilors have miscalculated: this is not Salem, Corvallis or Eugene; this is Bandon, Oregon — one of the most spectacularly beautiful places on earth. People are going to come. (Based on the number of Idaho, Washington, Utah and California license plates in the Coquille Point parking lot over Memorial Day weekend, it’s clear that “they” are already here.) It’s only going to take one carrier, perhaps one asymptomatic tourist, to put us old folk at risk And given this relentless onslaught of tourists it is not a matter of “if.”
To ameliorate the personal risk as much as we can, my wife and I have decided to strike a purely defensive stance and we would encourage our elderly brothers and sisters to consider one as well: to whit, every tourist is “positive” and doesn’t care whether you live or die; everyone that refuses to wear a mask — if they can’t social distance — is your enemy and should be treated as such; any decision by a politician to mindfully put your life at such direct risk should be considered an act of physical aggression, a physical assault, and the actors should be held accountable at the ballot box.
My beloved wife considers this whole sad business as nothing more than — and I quote — “managed death.” I suppose that in the morally stunted minds of most politicians and business titans this managed culling of our seniors is just fine, thank you, but it makes me furious and I for one do not intend to go quietly.
Joseph Byrne
Bandon
