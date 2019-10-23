Thank you to KBOG 97.9 FM in Bandon for loaning their remote broadcasting equipment to the Pacific Green Party and airing the Fall Convention held in right here in Coquille, on Saturday, live! We were also able to interview Nathalie Paravicini explaining the Green Party platform and Antonio Gilbert of Oregon People's Rebate.
Of course, my favorite topic of community rights and protecting citizens to higher standards than state and federal regulators was also front and center with powerful speakers from Barbara Davis of Lincoln and Nancy Ward of Columbia counties.
Podcasts will soon be available at cooscommons.org and orcrn.org.
This is the power of community radio. Learn more about KBOG by visiting kbog.org.
Mary Geddry
Coquille