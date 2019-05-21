As local veterans, my wife and I want to express our sincere thanks to Stephanie Murphy, English teacher at Bandon High School and her students for raising funds for the Bandon Veterans Memorial.
The fact that Ms. Murphy took the initiative to make her students aware of the sacrifices all veterans made for past, present and future Americans fills us with pride. Too often we veterans are accused of telling "war stories," but these stories come from men and women who took an oath to defend and protect this country and its citizens.
Ms. Murphy, you and your students have my wife's and my upmost respect. Many thanks.
The next time you meet a veteran, just shake their hand and thank them for their sacrifice.
Respectfully,
Jay and Lori Straley
Hospital Corpsmen
U.S. Navy
U.S. Marine Corps
Bandon