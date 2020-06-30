On June 6, Bandon School District hosted an exciting and fun Graduation Parade for the first time ever.
Bandon School District would like to thank BHS seniors and parents and the residents of Bandon for their participation in this year’s parade. The parade was completely managed by school staff and Bandon support services, and we, the School Board, Students, Faculty and Staff, would like to thank the many people who assisted in some way. Without each of you it would not have been the success that it was.
A special thank you to the Bandon Police Department, Bandon Rural Fire Department, Jim McDowell of AT&T, and the City of Bandon.
We would also like to acknowledge the many residents and businesses that had to accommodate the parade staging area and route going through their neighborhoods. Thank you for your patience and understanding for this was truly a community endeavor of large proportions.
We strive for safety and felt that people had a good time as well as keeping it safe for everyone. Thank you. We are so grateful to be a part of such a great community.
Doug Ardiana
Bandon Schools Superintendent
