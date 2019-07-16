{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the Editor

I would like to thank all my fellow Lions who worked so diligently to help put on our Fourth of July Family Fun Day in the Park.

Thanks to all the vendors and everyone who supported us with the buying of food tickets. Allen and Mike did a fantastic job of barbecuing what we hope were yummy hamburgers and hot-dogs. Also, thanks to Cole, a high school student, and Kyra for their help in the food shed.

A special thanks to Olivia's Cottage, Wilson's Market, McKay's, Ray's Food Place and Umpqua Bank.

Without all of you, the Lions Club could never have done it. Thank you all so very much.

Judy Sombart

Bandon Lions

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0