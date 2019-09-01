The Bandon High School football team would like to thank all of our local sponsors, donating businesses and individuals who participated in the charity scramble golf tournament on July 21.
Rounding out this year's hole sponsors were the Arcade Tavern, Bain Insurance, Bandon Coastal Dental, Bandon Inn, Bandon Veterinary, Banner Bank, Best Western, Big Wheel General Store, Carleton Law Office, Coastline Auto Body, Debi Lee, Farmers Insurance, Face Rock Creamery, Freedom Graphics, Friday Farms, Hennick’s Home Furniture, Juul Insurance, Kelly White, Koenig family, Marc and Billy, MaryAnn Soukup CPA, Napier Auto Body, Tony’s Crab Shack, Sweet Insurance Agency, Napier Auto Body, Edward Jones Financial Advisor Bart Stein, and Sunset Motel.
Generous donations were well received by the winning players from the Bandon Booster Club, Bandon Fish Market, Bandon Mercantile Company, Don and Marykay Whitmer, Esscents Candles & Accessories, Farmers Insurance, Lord Bennett's, The Raven, South Coast Xpress Lube, and Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio.
A special thanks to Dustin and Christine Michalek for organizing the event. We sincerely appreciate Bandon Crossings for hosting the event and Wilson’s Market for catering. Thank you Jim Wakeman, head PGA golf professional, for ensuring the tournament ran smoothly and was a successful event.
Our team is very appreciative of the support from our community and we look forward to seeing everyone at our games in the fall!
Thank you.
Coach Aaron Freitag
Bandon