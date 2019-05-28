The Langlois Lions would like to thank the following for their unstinting donation of time, energy and work on our recent Mary Hildebrand Memorial Plant Sale: Catherine Kadluboski, Russ Bradford, Shelley Voight, PollyVan Blaricom, Thomas Medlin. Zach McDermott, Janet Hubel (also plants), Nancy Stokes (also plants), Katrine Sorenson, Donna Zitelberger (also plants), Joyce Geer, Bonnie Herbison, Rick Linde, and Debbie Gibbbons. Other donations of plant or other plant-related items include: RaeAnn Sullivan, Jim Donaldson, Beverly Walters, Jo Rieber, Pete Schuler, Laurie Johnson, Bandon Community Garden, Loretta Hillman, Mary Hedges, Barbara Knapp and Lana Graff.
An incredible and unexpected donation was the many extraordinary pulpit and sun dew plants by Southern Oregon Carnivorous Plants. Moreover, Floyd stayed for about two hours discussing and instructing visitors in the care of these carnivorous plants whether they bought any or not, though it must be said that these plants were a huge hit and almost all were gone by the end of the day. His contribution is so appreciated and it is hoped that he will return next year.
Special thanks also for our vendors: David Woof’s original and wonderful pottery, Gypsy Yard Art for the unique decorative items, and hypertufa pots and the Sage Place for their beautiful fused glass plant stakes, chimes, etc. All three donated a portion of their proceeds to the Lions Club which is phenomenal. It speaks to the commitment that community members have for funding our various charitable programs. Our on-site expert, Jennifer Ewing again answered those burning garden and plant questions with grace and humor.
Our extreme gratitude also to the following for the contribution of plants and other garden-related items: Valley Flora, Langlois Market, Raincoast Gallery, Floras Creek Coffee Company, Dragonfly Farm & Nursery, Bandon Floral & Gifts, 101 Plants & Garden Center, B & B Farm Supply, Currydale Farms, Inge’s Studio, and Old Souls Studio. Our sale would not have been such a huge success without the generosity of these businesses.
It should also be mentioned that the leftover plants were taken up by members of the Sunset Garden Club of Port Orford. Their plant sale was held the following Saturday with the proceeds going towards their Pacific High School scholarship. Thus, the wonderful benefit of plants for the individual and the community was paid forward.
As has been the custom these past years, a few garden quotes to ponder:
"Regardless of geographical region or culture, gardening is, perhaps, the most common and shared experience of Nature." - Mirabell Osler. "Gardening requires lots of water, most of it in the form of perspiration." - S. Kelley Harrell.
Finally, one can never say too many thanks for all who helped make this plant sale part of the World Famous Langlois culture. So thank you, thank you, ad infinitum.
Deanna McDermott
Secretary
Langlois Lions Club