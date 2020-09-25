On behalf of the Bandon Lions Club, we would like to thank all those who donated to our collection of food, beverages and supplies for the Bandon Fire Department. Also those who made cash donations.
As in all cases of emergency situations, the Bandon community came out in force to help. We recognize that other groups also gathered money and supplies for Oregon firefighters and victims and want to also acknowledge their efforts.
This is a caring community and the Bandon Lions Club is proud to be part of it.
Bandon Lions Club
