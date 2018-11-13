Try 1 month for 99¢
Letter to the Editor

The Ocean Crest Elementary PTA would like to thank all of the Bandon businesses that made our 2018 "Monster Mash" dance a success for our students! We couldn't do it without all the love and support that Bandon has for our kids. Also a huge thanks to Anthony Zunino for providing the music and lights, and Jennifer Neimoyer for all her (and her family's) hard work for putting together the grab bags.

Best Western Inn at Face Rock

The Toy Room

Broken Anchor Bar & Grill

The Rolling Pin Bake & Brew

The Big Wheel General Store

The Beverage Barn

Bandon Baking Co.

Face Rock Creamery

Tara Sparks/ Edison Avenue

Tony's Crab Shack

Wilsons Market

Lord Bennett's Restaurant

Bandon Beach Riding Stables

Sweet Insurance

Juul Insurance Agency

Ray's Food Place

McKay's Markets

Dollar General

Banner Bank

The Human Bean Bandon

Bandon Dunes Golf Resort

Bandon Sweets & Treats

First Community Credit Union

Sharon Strong, DDS

Pastries & Pizza

Bandon Inn

We were fundraising towards the purchase of an ADA accessible drinking fountain for the North hall, but thanks to Ocean Crest Grandparents Rusty and Beth Bartel - we won't need to use it for that, as they donated the total needed to buy the fountain. So amazingly grateful for their love and generosity. Funds raised from the Monster Mash will go towards future programs that support both the kids and teachers at Ocean Crest Elementary School.

Thank you.

Angela Cardas Meredith

Ocean Crest PTA President

Bandon

