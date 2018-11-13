The Ocean Crest Elementary PTA would like to thank all of the Bandon businesses that made our 2018 "Monster Mash" dance a success for our students! We couldn't do it without all the love and support that Bandon has for our kids. Also a huge thanks to Anthony Zunino for providing the music and lights, and Jennifer Neimoyer for all her (and her family's) hard work for putting together the grab bags.
Best Western Inn at Face Rock
The Toy Room
Broken Anchor Bar & Grill
The Rolling Pin Bake & Brew
The Big Wheel General Store
The Beverage Barn
Bandon Baking Co.
Face Rock Creamery
Tara Sparks/ Edison Avenue
Tony's Crab Shack
Wilsons Market
Lord Bennett's Restaurant
Bandon Beach Riding Stables
Sweet Insurance
Juul Insurance Agency
Ray's Food Place
McKay's Markets
Dollar General
Banner Bank
The Human Bean Bandon
Bandon Dunes Golf Resort
Bandon Sweets & Treats
First Community Credit Union
Sharon Strong, DDS
Pastries & Pizza
Bandon Inn
We were fundraising towards the purchase of an ADA accessible drinking fountain for the North hall, but thanks to Ocean Crest Grandparents Rusty and Beth Bartel - we won't need to use it for that, as they donated the total needed to buy the fountain. So amazingly grateful for their love and generosity. Funds raised from the Monster Mash will go towards future programs that support both the kids and teachers at Ocean Crest Elementary School.
Thank you.
Angela Cardas Meredith
Ocean Crest PTA President
