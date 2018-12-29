On Dec. 21, 2018, members of the Bandon Police Department held their annual Holiday with a Hero event at the VFW Hall in Bandon. A total of 70 local children were able to shop with either a Bandon Police officer or a Bandon firefighter during the event. This has been a successful program for over six years, thanks to generous donations received by businesses and citizens in the community.
We would be remiss if we did not thank those who played a vital role in making this year’s Holiday with a Hero a success:
Bandon VFW for hosting our event and George Trott for coordinating.
Bandon firefighters Tim Lakey, Nick Siewell, Bryce Smith and James Balkema, for shopping with our guests.
Michelle and Russ Churchill for donating elves, which they personalized for each child.
And last but not least, Brittany Morgan, Gayla Elliott and Mary Webb, who helped the event run smoothly.
We were especially grateful to the following area businesses and organizations who donated to Holiday with a Hero: McKays Market, Arcade Tavern, Bob Butler Construction and Bandon-By-The-Sea Rotary.
There were also many private donations made by area citizens. We again thank you for your generosity. As law enforcement professionals, we realize the importance of community involvement in not only helping solve crimes, but also making our community a better place to live.
Bob Webb
Chief of Police
City of Bandon