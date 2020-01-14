A huge shout-out to everyone who donated not only canned goods but to those who wrote checks and gave cash to the VFW Post 3440 and Auxiliary. This has given us the ability over the years to be able to provide a Christmas dinner and share what we can with the people in need in Bandon and the surrounding area.
Thank you to Joye Olson who has spent many years organizing and getting this together every Christmas. I could not have done this without her help. To the students of Ocean Crest Elementary, Harbor Lights Middle School and Bandon High School for working so hard in collecting the canned goods needed. To McKay's Market for always being there for us with the extra groceries and supplies needed. To all of our volunteers who work so hard to put the baskets together, including 10 students from Harbor Lights, Bandon home schoolers and Grace Christian Tutoring School.
From all of us at the VFW Frank C. High Medal of Honor Post 3440 and Auxiliary, the American Legion Post 26 and the Bandon Veterans Honor Guard, we could not have done this without you.
Deborah Kelley
VFW Auxiliary Secretary