To the Bandon community (and beyond!)
Thank You for a great holiday sale! This year's proceeds totaled over $2,500, all of which will go for library media and equipment and library and BLFF programs.
Every year, the BLFF holds this December holiday sale. It is a 100 percent "green" project -- made up of gently used and donated items. This year, a BLFF supporter made a special donation of a beautiful, handmade quilt, which was raffled off. Another BLFF supporter donated dozens of lovely prisms. Other BLFF supporters baked cookies for our shoppers. Even our bags and boxes are donated, recycled items!
This sale could not happen without the help and participation of our generous patrons. All year long, volunteers select and set aside special books. Before the sale, they set up, man the sale and pack up at the end of the day ... until the next sale! It takes much work from many people. We thank you all.
If you have questions, comments or suggestions, or would like to volunteer for next year's sale, please leave a note at the library's check-out counter or email bandonlibraryfriends@bandonlff.org.
Thank you, and happy holidays!
Cathy Larcom-Johnston
Holiday Book Sale chairwoman
Bandon Library Friends & Foundation, Inc. (BLFF)