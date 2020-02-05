The Women’s Health Day committee: Sabrina Johnson, Carol Meijer and Alix McGinley, as well as Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and Southern Coos Health Foundation would like to thank all of the almost 140 women that joined us last Saturday for the 17th Annual Women’s Health Day.
All of you truly make the hours that we put into this yearly event worth it from your compliments, to seeing you meet new friends and reconnect with old ones, and witnessing those "aha" moments when the speakers are able to communicate an idea and you suddenly start thinking about how you can use that information in your everyday life.
It is a joy to get to meet all of you and learn more about your stories each year as well.
Thank you again for attending. We hope to see you next year on Feb. 6, 2021!
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center
Bandon