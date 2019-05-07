“A good education can change anyone, A good teacher can change everything”
Dear Teachers (AKA Educational Rockstars) of Ocean Crest Elementary School:
First, I just want to say, thank you! Teacher Appreciation Week 2019 is here.
We have been blessed with the kindest, most giving and compassionate teachers on the planet. There are not enough days, hours, or minutes to show you how appreciated you really are.
All of the dedication, hard work, and love you show our students is absolutely amazing. It doesn’t go unnoticed. You make a positive difference in children’s lives everyday. A positive difference that will go with them and last forever as they set out to create successful lives.
So, on behalf of not only myself but all Ocean Crest families and students, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for everything you do.
“It takes a big heart to teach little minds”
Lots of love,
Jennifer Neimoyer
(A mother of past, present and future Ocean Crest Elementary Tiger Cubs)
Bandon