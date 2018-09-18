On June 29th of 2018 I was contacted by Operation Homefront and spoke with Christine Coumbi. She called to ask if I could volunteer to pick up boxes of school supplies from our local Dollar Tree in Bandon, Oregon.
Once a week for five weeks the supplies were picked up and stored until school was ready to start. The boxes were taken to Ocean Crest Elementary School for distribution to needy children.
A special thanks to the employees of the Bandon Dollar Tree store and to the shoppers who gave so much. Also, a thank-you to the helpers from the VFW Post 3440 who carried the boxes of supplies to the school. Thank you to all involved in this project.
Operation Homefront, you are so good to those in need. God bless you all.
Sincerely,
George Trott
VFW Post #3440 Commander
Bandon