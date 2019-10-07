To the citizens of Bandon and the surrounding area:
I want to publicly thank everyone for the emails, calls and visits since I announced my resignation from the City of Bandon last week.
There have been a number of rumors and reasons bantered about in the community for my departure, including “politics”. Politics is the business of public administration. It has been a part of Bandon from the beginning and will continue to play a role going forward. But it is not the reason for my leaving. My wife and I have family obligations back in Arizona that have become too difficult to manage responsibly from a distance. The timing of family illnesses or deaths are never convenient, and such is the case for us now. I wish things were different, but family comes first for us.
I have been in public administration for almost three decades and I have never worked with a finer group of employees than I have here in Bandon. They work hard to keep you safe, your lights on, water flowing, toilets flushing, streets clear, development organized and appropriate, and accomplish every other administrative and technical responsibility they have. Day or night, rain or shine, wind or calm, they care about their jobs and their friends and neighbors. I appreciate all they have accomplished during my tenure and know they will continue to work hard for you every day hereafter.
Bandon is one of the most beautiful and scenic places on the Oregon coast, but it’s the people who live and work here that we will miss the most. We were made to feel welcome from our first day and we have made many friends since that time. I am grateful for the opportunity I had to work here and will do my best to stay in touch.
For Danel and I, the immediate future will play out in Arizona. What happens here in Bandon will be up to all of you. I wish you all the very best.
Robert Mawson
Bandon City Manager