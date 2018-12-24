Huge thank you to Bandon Animal Rescue for helping us affected by Camp Fire here in California. You have been amazing. My community is devastated - almost every home gone, almost every child homeless.
My community of Concow, where the fire first ripped through, has been forgotten. We are not Paradise. Without Goodnight Lucas and the group from Bandon Animal Rescue we would be much worse off. They have sent food, clothing, tools to sift our properties, toys for the kids for Christmas, animal food and much more. They single handedly sent supplies for a gathering Saturday where our community came together for first time since the Nov. 8 devastating fire. We were not running for our lives, no tears. It was amazing.
My community thanks you so much, you're so amazing. We will rise and rebuild our small community. Thanks again for not forgetting my community. If you want to help the Camp Fire survivors contact Bandon Animal Rescue, he has been shipping loads down to us all. #Concowstrong.
Pamela Marie Bezley
Concow, Calif.