We wish to thank our Cranberry Run main sponsors:
Sunset Lodging, Bain Insurance , Bandon Ace Hardware, Bandon Coastal Dental, Bandon Vision Center, Olivia's Cottage/Seaside Merriment, First Interstate Bank, Freedom Graphics, Hutton family, Asian Garden, 101 The Marketplace of Bandon, Farm & Sea and That Place.
We also would like to thank our Cranberry Run drawing sponsors:
Bandon Crossings, Big Wheel General Store, Bandon Pizza, Bandon Supply, Bandon Video, Currydale Farm, Debbie's Hair Station, Face Rock Creamery, Hennick's Home Center, La Fiesta, Mother's Natural Grocery & Deli, Pastries & Pizza, Rancho Viejo, Rodney Boss, Sondie's Beauty Salon and Tony's Crab Shack.
Special thanks to the Hutton family and Freedom Graphics for all the extra help.
Sandy Sombart
Bandon Cranberry Run chairman
Bandon Lions Club